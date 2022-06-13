Equities investors earn N158bn in five days

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) maintained its bullish performance last week as the All-Share index gained 0.55 per cent in the week ended 10th June 2022.

According to report from NGX, the benchmark index, ASI appreciated by 0.55 per cent from 52,908.24 basis points recorded as of the end of the previous week to close the week under review at 53,201.38 index points.

Consequently, equities investors earned N158 billion as the market capitalisation followed the direction of the ASI to close at N28.68 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 0.40 per cent and a year-to-date gain of 24.55 per cent.

A total of 1.83…