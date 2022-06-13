INEC reacts to claims of recognizing two PDP guber candidates in Kano

The Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Riskuwa Arabu Shehu, has said that the commission is yet to recognize any governorship candidate in Kano.

Prof. Riskuwa Arabu Shehu who disclosed this on Monday said the commission is yet to be informed by the political parties of their flagbearers.

It will be recalled that this is in reaction to a story over the alleged emergence of two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidates; Mohammed Abacha and Sadiq Wali who are said to be claiming INEC’s recognition as the authentic candidate of the party ahead of the 2023 Kano gubernatorial election.

Recalls that…