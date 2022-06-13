Interbank rates to move in mixed directions on marginal inflow of matured bills

THERE are expectations that interbank rates would move in mixed directions amid marginal inflow of matured bills.

Dealers said Open Market Operation (OMO) worth N20 billion would mature via the secondary market while the Nigeria Treasury Bills (NTB) worth of N12.66 billion would also mature this week.

Meanwhile, in assessing Nigeria’s debt sustainability, analysts at Afrinvest (West) Africa estimate that debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 23.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2022 (previously 22.8 per cent).

This, they said, is below Debt Management Office’s (DMO’s) sustainable benchmark (40.0 per cent of GDP) and IMF’s threshold for emerging economies (55.0 per cent of GDP).

