Ohanaeze declares support for Peter Obi, Labour Party

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has declared support for the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, for president come 2023.

According to Ohanaeze, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party remains the only hope for the country as Nigerians are tired of corrupt politicians.

The group however urged Igbo leadership to openly endorse the Obi’s Labour Party in 2023, as he is the newest political tsunami sweeping across the country.

Ohanaeze stated this in a statement commending Nigerians, especially the youths on their recent efforts to end voters’ apathy and take back Nigeria in 2023.

The statement was signed by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and…