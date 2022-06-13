Osun puts security operatives on red alert, metal doors, CCTV installed in some churches

A few days after the killing of scores of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State by suspected Fulani herdsmen, many churches in Osun state has reduced their hours of service while there was a low turnout of worshippers in some worship centres in the state.

Also, the state government has placed the South-West security outfit co-named Amotekun on red alert to tackle and prevent criminal acts in the state.

Meanwhile, necessary measures had also been taken to erect metal doors and install CCTV cameras around churches in the state while every church worshipper henceforth would be frisked by security personnel before being permitted for church service.

