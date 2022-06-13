Owo attack: Action, not emotions

AGONY. Bleak. Tears. In Ayo Fayose’s verbal rendition, Nigeria is in “severe pain”. Pains that continue to wreck destruction on Nigeria. Nigeria’s neck is strained. Gory scenes, teary pictures, terrifying videos; as though they were from the Rwanda genocide or civil war. Alas, they were from St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State. Agents of doom struck yet again in a ‘mass killing’, this time, not in the core North nor in the South-East, but in Owo, a city that literally translates as ‘honour’. Owo was dishonoured by stony-hearted criminals. The Honour of Owo was relegated; the sanctity of a worship place was baited. Eleyi tun kawa laya – this is confounding!

