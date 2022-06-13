Owo Massacre: Ondo Catholic Diocese fixes Friday for mass burial of victims

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo has fixed Friday, June 17, 2022, for the mass burial of the victims who lost their lives in the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State last Sunday.

This was confirmed by the Director of Social Communication of the Diocese of Ondo, Rev. Fr. Augustine Ikwu, while speaking to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

Ikwu disclosed that the mass burial would take place at a new cemetery at Emure Road, Owo, said: “the mass burial would take place at the new cemetery of the church on Friday in Owo.”

According to the church, no fewer than 40 people lost their lives in the attack while many others sustained various degrees of injuries.

