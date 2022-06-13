SDP members pencilled down for arrest, Oni raises alarm

Ahead of this Saturday’s governorship election, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Segun Oni, has raised the alarm that top members of his party have been pencilled down for arrest.

Oni in a statement by the director of media and publicity of bus campaign, Jackson Adebayo said the plan is for the ruling APC to create fear in the minds of the people by arresting leaders who will actively participate in the election on Saturday.

He called on the security agencies not to allow themselves to be used against the people, noting that the voters in Ekiti are determined and resolute to exercise their franchise which he said no amount of intimidation…