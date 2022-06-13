TAJBank, ICD seal pact on capital projects financing in Nigeria

TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, aimed at attracting funding for major infrastructure projects in Nigeria.

The MOU signing between TAJBank and the ICD is to express a convergence of will between both entities and build a relationship between the Nigerian lender and the international organization to explore avenues of financing key capital projects in the country.

According to the bank’s board, the Sukuk will be offered in tranches of N10 billion each as soon as regulatory…