Umahi appoints new Head of Service after 12 months

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has sworn in Dr Rita-Mary Okoro as the state Head of Service.

Dr Okorie’s appointment came twelve months after the immediate past Head of Service, Dr Chambalian Nwele, retired.

Nwele retired as a civil servant on June 30, 2021.

The government also inaugurated five commissioners and two others as special assistants.

The commissioners are Chief Mathias Adum, Chief Romanus Nwasum, Mr Celestine Nwokpuru Nwali, Chief Chris Uchaji and Mrs Beatrice Eze.

Also sworn in as Special Assistants are Barr Uchenna Otuh and Mr Chooks Oko.

During the inauguration, Umahi described his recent presidential outing as an adventure with many lessons.

He…