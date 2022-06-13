Unity Bank projects N10.9bn earnings for 3Q’2022

UNITY Bank Plc has projected N10.890 billion gross earnings for the third quarter of 2022.

In its Q1 earnings forecast, submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the bank also said it targets N7.204 billion in interest income.

The lender projected a pretax profit of N416.191 million and N380.815 million for profit after tax during the stipulated period.

Recall that Unity Bank in its audited Full Year 2021 results showed improved performance in key parameters, even as the bank’s gross loan portfolio increased by 92.9 per cent to N206.2 billion in 2020 from N106.9 billion in 2019.

The bank’s total assets rose by 67.90 per cent when compared with N293.05 billion…