Unizik VC attracts INEC registration center to campus for staff, students

Following the spike in the number of new persons seeking to get registered in the ongoing continuous voters’ registration exercise, the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof. Charles Esimone has attracted a registration point to the University.

The registration point will help staff and students of the university, who have not obtained their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to do so.

In a special notice signed by the Registrar of the university, Barr. Philo Okoye, the registration will take place at the institution’s multipurpose hall starting on Tuesday, 14th of June.

The message read: “The UNIZIK management under our visionary Vice-Chancellor Prof. Charles Esimone…