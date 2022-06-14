Bauchi Police suspends curfew imposed on Bauchi communities  

After about one month, Bauchi State Police Command has suspended the earlier curfew imposed on Yelwan Tsakani, Lushi and Anguwan Kusu communities of Bauchi local government.

The suspension of the curfew according to the Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda followed a review of the improvement of security in the affected areas within the last couple of days.

CP Umar Mamman Sanda visited the warring communities on a situation assessment inspection where he assessed the security situation of the communities, sympathised with, and comforted the natives.

The CP appealed to community and religious leaders, youth leaders in the areas and the general public to maintain a close watch…