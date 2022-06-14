COEASU declares four-week nationwide strike over IPPIS, N15bn revitalisation fund, others

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has declared a one-month strike over the failure of the Federal Government to implement agreements reached with the Union including the non-release of the N15 billion revitalisation fund for the colleges.

The Colleges of Education lectures are also aggrieved at the Federal Government’s recalcitrant insistence on using the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS) as the payment platform against the Universities Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), which they claimed is more reliable alternative that captured the peculiarity of tertiary institutions.

UTAS which was developed by the Academic…