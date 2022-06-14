Cooking Ogbono soup, a Nigerian dish, in step-by-step instructions 

History of Ogbono Soup

Ogbono soup is a Nigerian dish made with finely ground dry ogbono seeds. Research shows that the seeds were first grown in the Southern Part of Nigeria, and also originated from the same place.

According to research by Chris Chinaka and J.C. Obiefuna, Ogbono is an indigenous forest tree associated with plants classified as ‘non-timber forest products. It is also called “African Mango”.

What ogbono is called among different tribes

In Nigeria, it has different names according to tribes. Igbo calls it Ogbono and some in this tribe call it ugiri. In Bini it is called “Ogwi”, “Pekpeara” in Nupe, “Oro” in Yoruba, “Uyo” in…