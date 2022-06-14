Developer seeks Ogun govt support on eco-friendly housing projects

The management of Pelican Valley Nigerian Limited has sought the support and partnership of the Ogun State Government over the construction of eco-friendly housing units, farmers’ market and estate in the Kobape area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The projects, tagged Pelican/Gateway Autarky Project, will serve as a bedrock for sustainable urbanisation and mechanized agriculture as a springboard for economic sustainability.

The CEO of the real estate firm, DrBabatundeAdegemo, stated this during the courtesy visit on the State Commissioner for Information, WaheedOdusile, at his office in Abeokuta.

Adeyemo said the ongoing consultations with state commissioners for Agriculture,…