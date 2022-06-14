FG begins preparations to host UNWTO global conference on tourism, culture

Preparations to host the 1st United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) global conference on ‘Linking Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industries in Nigeria, is on top gear as the Federal Government, on Tuesday, inaugurated a planning committee to that effect.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, said Nigeria was given the hosting right for this inaugural edition of the Global Conference during the 64th meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Africa in Cape Verde in 2021.

He said the granting of the hosting right for the Global Conference to Nigeria is a clear demonstration of the confidence of the UNWTO and…