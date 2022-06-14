FG commits to creating favourable environment for agric development

THE Federal Government has pledged to create a favourable environment for the development of agricultural and commodity sectors.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment, Dr Mrs Evelyn Ngige, gave the assurance during the official launch of 11 national commodity associations of Nigeria in Abuja.

She attributed the Federal Government’s moves to the non-sustainability of the oil sector, hence the need for government to look towards Agriculture to diversify the economy.

“Agriculture is the new oil and we must work towards it in line with the ministry’s mandate to promote non-oil sector”, Dr Ngige noted.

According to her, Nigeria is highly ranked…