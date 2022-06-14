FG reaffirms commitment to implement part of aviation sector roadmap

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to pursuing the actualisation of the grey component of the current aviation sector roadmap to boost the industry potential in Nigeria.

Declaring open the maiden edition of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigerian (FAAN) National Aviation Conference in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said the Conference is an avenue to discuss, evaluate, analyse and synergise for the advancement of the Aviation industry in the country.

He reiterated that at the inception of the present administration, the Aviation Sector Roadmap was developed to address the immediate and remote causes of the lack of desired growth and efficiency in…