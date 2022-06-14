I won’t step down for Senator Lawan — Machida

The winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe North Senatorial District primaries, Bashir Sheriff Machina, has disclosed that he will not step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

He said he was approached by some people to step down, but that he wouldn’t.

In a letter, he personally signed and addressed to the national chairman of his party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Monday, June 13, 2022, obtained by the Nigerian Tribune, he wrote, “I write to reaffirm my continual aspiration as the All Progressives Congress unequivocal senatorial candidate for Yobe North Senatorial district, following my clearance, participation and victory at the party primaries where I polled…