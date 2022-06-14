Ifeanyi Ubah meets YPP candidates in Anambra, tasks them on issue-based campaign

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who is also the National Leader of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), has met with candidates of the party in Anambra State at all levels.

Ubah who met with his fellow senatorial candidates, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates in the state charged them to keep their campaigns issue-based, and to shun mudslinging.

Addressing the 22 candidates, Ubah said: “On behalf of the Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Campaign Organization and the YPP family, I wish to congratulate our new entrants into the YPP structure in Anambra State.

“In this era of political negotiations, realignments and…