IITA GoSeed records growth amid COVID-19 hiccups

IITA GoSeed, an early generation seed company, made significant progress in 2021 as sales of improved cassava planting materials averaged $267,277 despite COVID-19 restrictions, the company revealed recently during the annual meeting of the Building an Economically Sustainable Integrated Cassava Seed System, Phase 2 (BASICS-II) recently.

“Sales were driven primarily by orders from farmers and processors who aim to get higher yields to meet consumers’ demand,” said Dr Mercy Diebiru-Ojo, the Vegetative Seed Specialist of IITA GoSeed.

“The sales were achieved despite COVID-19 restrictions that hurt seed supply chains,” she added.

A private seed company of the International…