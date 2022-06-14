The no-choice before Nigerians – Tribune Online

Aristotle said: “Choice, not chance, determines your destiny”. But can Nigerians say sincerely that there is a choice among the fossilised beings the parties are presenting to us as candidates? The choice we made in 2015 has pushed the Naira from N197 per Dollar to N600 per Dollar, while wellness has gone down south. Many in Katsina and Zamfara, who in 2019, chorused ‘Sai Baba’ (meaning only Baba Buhari can do it) are buried today in unmarked graves dug by bandits. Choice, not chance, will determine if we will live to see beyond 2023. Unfortunately, what faces Nigerians in the coming election is a no-choice. Our situation is something like buying a no-cure for a…