Unease in APC over Tinubu’s running mate

THERE is unease in the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the choice of running mate for its presidential candidate for the 2023 poll, Senator Bola Tinubu following the suggestion of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in certain quarters.

The situation is occasioned by the preponderance of individuals and caucuses in the party opposed to the option for the February 25 presidential poll.

Though the top echelon is keeping sealed lips on the matter, Nigerian Tribune noted that the issue is putting pressure on the major stakeholders of APC, as those opposed to the idea spoke on the immediate and long-term implications for the party.

By press time, the name of a former governor of Bornu…