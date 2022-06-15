How to handle entitlement mentality of customers in business 

In recent times, businesses have perceived customers to have this entitlement mentality that makes them feel they are worthy or deserving of certain things that the business shouldn’t offer in the first place.

The entitlement mentality is defined as a person feeling that they deserve something or someone owes them something especially when they have not worked or they have done nothing to deserve it. These people go about making it look like you owe them something especially when you don’t.

Research shows that the motto “The customer is always right” can be traced to successful retailers named Harry Gordon Selfridge, John Wanamaker and Marshall Field.

