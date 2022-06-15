Medical laboratory scientists protest killing of colleague in Ebonyi

Medical laboratory scientists in Ebonyi State have staged a peaceful protest over the murder of one of their colleagues in Abakaliki.

The scientists on Tuesday trooped en masse and marched to the Police headquarters, Abakaliki to register their fears and solicit the security agency’s unrelenting efforts towards unravelling the murderers and bringing them to book.

Casmir Ani, a medical laboratory staff of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AEFUTHA) was on Friday night, hacked to death by unknown assailants along Ojeawere street area in Abakaliki city centre. His murder had sent shivers down the spines of his colleagues and threw the hospital community and the…