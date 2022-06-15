One million more Nigerians to join poverty bracket by end of 2022 ― World Bank

The World Bank has projected that the prevailing economic crisis is likely to push an additional one million Nigerians into poverty by the end of 2022, on top of the six million Nigerians that were already predicted to fall into poverty this year because of the rise in prices, particularly food prices.

This is contained in the latest edition of the World Bank Nigeria Development Update (NDU), which highlights that “Nigeria is in a paradoxical situation: growth prospects have improved compared to six months ago but inflationary and fiscal pressures have increased considerably, leaving the economy much more vulnerable.”

In the report, titled: “The Continuing Urgency of…