Pray against insecurity in Nigeria, Makinde tells intending muslim pilgrims

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, while bidding farewell to the state’s Muslim pilgrims to Mecca, urged them to use their pilgrimage to pray for an end to the several security challenges facing the country.

Makinde, represented by the Chairman, Oyo State Housing Corporation, Mr Bayo Lawal, said prayers had become crucial to deal with the unending incidences of kidnapping, killing and various forms of criminalities in Nigeria.

Addressing the 779 intending pilgrims at the Hajj camp, Olodo, Ibadan, Makinde also called for prayers against chaos in Oyo State especially ahead of the 2023 general election.

He also identified the need for the pilgrims to be good…