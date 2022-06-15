Reject parties with Muslim-Muslim, Christian-Christian tickets, TEKAN tell Nigerians

As pressures continued to mount on the All Progressive Congress (APC) to either jettison or embrace the Muslim-Muslim tickets, the Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria (TEKAN) has called on the Nigerians to reject any political party that filled Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket.

The President of TEKAN Rev. Dr Caleb Ahima and TEKAN General Secretary, Rev. Moses Ebuga in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos strongly condemned the call for a Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket saying such a ticket could throw the country into confusion

“The fellowship wishes to add her voice on the agitation going on for Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket…