Reps consolidate 4 bills seeking to establish Electoral Offences Commission, Tribunal

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, consolidated four bills which seek to establish Electoral Offences Commission and Offence Tribunal.

The first bill sponsored by Hon Francis Uduyok seeks to establish Electoral Offences Commission and the Electoral Offences Tribunal and for related matters.

The second bill sponsored by the Chairman, House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon Aishatu Dukku, seeks to establish Nigerian Electoral Offences Commission and for related matters.

The third bill sponsored by Hon Kingsley Chinda Establish Electoral Offences Commission and the Electoral Offences Tribunal to provide the legal framework for the investigation and prosecution of…