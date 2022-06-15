Stakeholders from Lawan’s senatorial district support Machina for senate

Concerned Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ‘Zone C’ Senatorial District of Yobe state have thrown their weight behind Bashir Machina as their candidate for the senatorial ticket of the party in the district.

In a press statement signed by the leader of the group, Abba Maina Yusufari, which was made available to newsmen in Damaturu said, “we are here to make these Press Release free of any sentiment but with every sense of duty for the development and unity of our political landscape, Zone C Senatorial District.

“For keen observers of Yobe politics, no one is blind to the fact that our senatorial zone has enjoyed relative political peace and…