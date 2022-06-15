Steps in securing your Facebook Account  

Has your Facebook account ever been hacked? Many unsuspecting Facebook users have had their accounts hacked by criminal elements unknowingly. In this article, we will be discussing steps to take to safeguard your Facebook account from hackers.

In the words of Michel Protti, Chief Privacy Officer, Product of the Facebook company now known as Meta, he made it known that the company has rewritten and re-designed their Privacy Policy to make it easier to understand and clearer about how to use information. Thus, enhancing the safety of users of the social media platform.

Protecting Your Password