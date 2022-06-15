UK pushes on with plan to deport migrants to Rwanda

Britain pressed on with its strategy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda on Wednesday and is planning further flights despite a last-minute intervention by European judges that grounded the first plane minutes before it was due to depart.

The government was thwarted in its attempt to send a handful of migrants on a charter plane more than 4,000 miles (6,4000 km) to Rwanda on Tuesday night after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stepped in to issue injunctions, meaning the flight was cancelled.

“We will not be put off by the inevitable legal last minute challenges nor we will allow mobs…to block removals,” Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel told…