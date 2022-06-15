Useful information will help tackle insecurity ― Police, PCRC

Police and officials of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) including other stakeholders in Kwara State, on Tuesday, blamed the nation’s security challenges on the unwillingness of Nigerians to provide useful information to security agencies on security breaches in their localities.

The stakeholders, who included the state commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, the national chairman of PCRC, Dr Faruq Abdullahi Mai-Yamman, and the state’s PCRC chairman, Alhaji Adebayo Lawal, spoke at a one-day capacity-building seminar on digital information for PCRC members in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Declaring the seminar open, Kwara state commissioner of Police, Mr…