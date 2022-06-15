Vice presidential candidate: Wike to face PDP screening committee on Thursday

Former Foreign Affairs minister, Chief Tom Ikimi, is heading the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee to screen the Governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Wike, on Thursday.

The party’s consultative panel set up to recommend a running mate for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, voted overwhelmingly to nominate the Rivers State governor on Tuesday.

However, he is yet to be formally announced as the vice presidential candidate to the former vice president.

The 17-member consultative committee led by the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was to determine who between him and his Delta and Akwa Ibom state…