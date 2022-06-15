What Does Stepping Out Of Your Comfort Zone Really Mean? 

What does “comfort zone” mean?

It explains the state of mind of someone who feels at ease and believes that they have what they need and are in control of their environment. These people are the ones who don’t feel much stress and are less anxious because nothing is really keeping them on their toes.

They usually maintain the same level of performance and believe that life is not that hard and should be easy.

The people who operate in this level don’t just understand why someone will choose to do things that keep them on their toes and takes their comfort from them.

They just can’t relate to stepping out of your comfort zone.

Someone once gave an…