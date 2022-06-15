Who wins Osun governorship election?

In 2018, I wrote a piece on the then governorship candidates of the leading political parties in Osun State. In the article, entitled ‘Osun: Picturing into the future’ (ref: The Nation,September 18, 2018), I tried to showcase each candidate’s quality as well as what his candidature meant for the peace and progress of the ‘State of the Virtuous.’. The election took place on September 22, 2018.

Evidently, a lot has happened within the last four years: one of the candidates eventually became the state governor and he is almost completing his first term in office while another has gone to ‘acquire’ a university degree somewhere. Some have gone a-shopping for greener…