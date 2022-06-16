‘Bayo Shittu emerges ATPCO Director-General

A former Minister of Communications, Chief Adebayo Shittu, has been appointed Director-General of Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation (ATPCO).

According to a statement by the organization, Shittu has accepted the appointment, promising to deploy all his resources to achieve success for the party at the polls.

The statement added that given his experience over the years and network across the country, Chief Shittu is well-positioned to drive the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

The statement said further that with his handling of President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential campaign ahead…