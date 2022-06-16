Benue attacks: Police arrest four suspects, another dies

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack at Igama village, Okpokwu LGA of Benue State.

One of the suspects died from the injury sustained during gun duel with security men in their hideouts.

According to the statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Catherine Anene and made available to newsmen in Makurdi said that the suspects who were trapped in the bush were arrested after they engaged security men in gun duel.

It will be recalled that suspected herders had invaded Igama communty on Sunday where they killed 15 people and set ablaze all the buildings in the community.

