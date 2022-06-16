COEASU Alvan Chapter joins nationwide strike

Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) chapter of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education Owerri, Imo State has joined the four weeks nationwide strike declared by the National Executive Council NEC of the union.

In a statement jointly issued Thursday in Owerri by the COEASU Chairman and Secretary, Dr Mrs Jovita C. Ogu and Dr James Akaraonye respectively, their decision to join the strike already going on since Tuesday 14th June 2022 is in compliance with the decision reached by NEC at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State.

The group said that the resumed nationwide strike was suspended in December 2018, due to the failure of the Federal…