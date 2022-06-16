Enugu community lauds Buhari on Ohodo Fed Poly

Indigenes of Ohodo community in Igbo-Erotic Local Government Area of Enugu State have commended President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government for establishing the Federal Polytechnic in their domain, saying it would promote economic growth in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the community at the maiden visit of the Chairman, Governing Council of the Polytechnic, Chief Silva Amen, to the community on Thursday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Simon Orthuanya, said the government at the centre had re-written the socio-economic narrative of Ohodo community.

Professor Orthuanya, who also stood in for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, further assured that the…