Finchglow Travels celebrates 16th year anniversary

Finchglow Travels, one of the leading travel management companies in Nigeria and a subsidiary of Finchglow Holdings has hit another milestone with its 16 years in operations.

Commenting on this feat, the Group Managing Director, of the Travels giant, MrBankole Bernard declared “Sixteen years ago, we started out as a small travel agency in a plaza at Falomo, our vision has remained the same which is to provide excellent travel services and experiences for our clients. Today, we have expanded from that small office at Falomo to a brand with offices across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and now Kano.

“We owe this success to our staff and management as well as the processes we have…