Hijab: Kwara Muslims demand arrest, prosecution of perpetrators of Ijagbo crisis

Kwara State Muslim stakeholders in Offa/Oyun communities, on Thursday, called for the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of killing and maiming of victims in the recent violence over the use of hijab by female Muslim students in Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of the state.

It is recalled that on February 3, 2022, violence that erupted in the school on the use of hijab by female students led to the killing of one Habeeb Idris while 10 others reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the members of the Offa/Oyun Muslim stakeholders asked the state government to ensure that the perpetrators of the killing and maiming are…