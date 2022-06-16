LASU warns staff, students against presentation of fake medical reports

THE authorities of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have given stern warning to members of staff and students of the university to desist from presenting fake medical reports to the university for the purpose of defrauding the system.

The school said it had detected that such practice had existed for some years and had issued warnings severally against it, but it still persists despite the warnings.

The university gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen by the university’s spokesman, Mr Ademola Adekoya, recently.

It said the current warning would be the last to be issued by the university as any worker or student found culpable henceforth would…