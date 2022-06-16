NNPP demands credible, acceptable governorship election in Ekiti

As the governorship contest in Ekiti State nears, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has demanded a free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable and violence-free on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Describing election as the beauty of democracy where power belongs to the people, NNPP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, urged stakeholders in the electoral process to respect the will and mandate of the good people of Ekiti State as they cast their votes in Saturday’s gubernatorial poll.

“INEC should provide a level playing field for all the political parties and their candidates participating in the election and ensure the poll meets international…