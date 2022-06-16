No politician dead or alive has served Ogun better than me except Obasanjo ― Amosun

Senator Ibikunle Amosun representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, on Thursday, said that no politician dead or alive has served Ogun more than him, except the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, since the country returned to democracy.

He said this while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at a welcome rally in his honour, at the Ake Palace Ground, in Abeokuta.

The former governor was apparently casting aspersion on former governors of the State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and the current governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, currently administering the state.

Amosun appreciated his loyalists for their support when he declared his…