Nothing like emotions in politics, Bishop Eke backs Kalu on Muslim-Muslim ticket

​Bishop Silas Eke of Kingly People’s Assembly has backed the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, over his position supporting a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election, adding that the Senator did not tell the APC to Islamize Nigeria.

Fielding questions from newsmen on Wednesday evening in Umuahia, Bishop Eke supported Senator Kalu for endorsing the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

According to him, “There is absolutely nothing wrong with what he said. The party stands a better chance to win with a Muslim/Muslim ticket. I didn’t hear Kalu telling APC to islamize Nigeria. I think he is in order.

He added…