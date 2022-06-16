Sterling maintains trajectory with 20% increase in net profit

Sterling Bank Plc, a full-service national commercial bank, has reported a 20.2 per cent growth in its profits for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
The bank, at its 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, on Thursday, reported a net profit of N13.5 billion on gross earnings of N142.3 billion compared to a net profit of N11.2 billion on gross earnings of N135.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2020. These figures represent a 20.2 per cent uptick in profit after tax and a 4.8 per cent increase in gross earnings respectively.
Commenting on the bank’s financial performance, the chairman of the bank’s board, Mr Asue Ighodalo said, “For us and for the nation at…
Source: Nigerian Tribune