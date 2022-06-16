Sterling maintains trajectory with 20% increase in net profit

Sterling Bank Plc, a full-service national commercial bank, has reported a 20.2 per cent growth in its profits for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The bank, at its 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, on Thursday, reported a net profit of N13.5 billion on gross earnings of N142.3 billion compared to a net profit of N11.2 billion on gross earnings of N135.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2020. These figures represent a 20.2 per cent uptick in profit after tax and a 4.8 per cent increase in gross earnings respectively.

Commenting on the bank’s financial performance, the chairman of the bank’s board, Mr Asue Ighodalo said, “For us and for the nation at…