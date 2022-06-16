Strike: ASUU’s problem not simple —FG

THE issues involved in the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other three university-based unions are more complicated than they seem, the Federal Government has said.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this while briefing correspondents at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

The minister’s remark came on a day the Council also approved the establishment of e-learning centres for primary schools across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The university…