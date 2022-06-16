The charade called primaries – Tribune Online

POLITICAL party primaries were scheduled to be concluded on June 3, according to the schedule of election activities earlier announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). As the deadline drew close, however, the parties requested for an extension. The chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, declared that the commission would not extend the deadline because an extension would affect other activities in the schedule for the 2023 general election. However, the persistence by the parties forced INEC to grant a week’s extension of the deadline. The parties, through the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), requested INEC to allow them to utilise the one-week…